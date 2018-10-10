× Substance Abuse Counselor Arrested On DWI Charge

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — An Arkansas Community Correction substance abuse counselor was arrested Tuesday (Oct. 9) in connection with driving while intoxicated.

Victoria Bramlett, 26, faces misdemeanor charges of DWI-drugs and reckless driving.

Prairie Grove police stopped Bramlett about 9:12 p.m. after a caller reported her driving erratically along U.S. 62, according to an arrest report.

Bramlett said she felt herself “drifting” and should’ve stopped driving, according to the report.

Bramlett failed several field sobriety tests and told police she’d taken Lyrica and Klonopin, which are both anti-seizure drugs.

A breathalyzer test recorded Bramlett’s blood-alcohol content level at zero.

Bramlett has worked for ACC since 2015, according to a department spokesman.

Bramlett is on administrative leave pending the outcome of her case, the spokeswoman said.

ACC are similar to prisons, but house non-violent felony offenders, and not for more than three years, according to the department’s website.

There are five ACCs in Arkansas — Little Rock, Texarkana, Osceola, West Memphis and Fayetteville — which work to reintegrate offenders into the community “with a goal of maintaining a crime-free lifestyle.”

Bramlett is free on a $1,440 bond. She has a hearing set for Nov. 6 in Prairie Grove District Court.