Toddler Found In Drainage Ditch During Storm

ANTLERS, Oklahoma (CNN) — An Atlers Police officer found a toddler in a drainage ditch during a storm.

Officer Keith Capps said he was patrolling during a storm late Saturday afternoon when he spotted what he thought was a baby doll near the drainage ditch.

He was checking for debris in the road when he said he caught movement out of the corner of his eye.

“That’s when I realized, it was a small child,” he said.

Capps found a 2-year-old boy was in the ditch about two feet from the drainage portion that goes underneath the street. Capps said the boy was covered in mud, grass and bug bites. He said the boy didn’t talk.

“There was some crying, some pointing, some moaning,” he said.

The boy was taken to Pushmataha Hospital for treatment, and Child Protective Services was called.

Capp said he was OK, but the boys was covered in welts, including ant bites and “other bites that can’t be released at this time due to the other investigation.”

The mother was found and told a reporter the toddler was let out by another child in the home and was only outside about six minutes.

Antlers Police are still investigating, but Capps said he planned to give the district attorney recommendations for child neglect charges against four adults involved in the case. A hearing was set in the case for Tuesday afternoon but was continued to today (Oct. 10).