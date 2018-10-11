Adventure Arkansas: Frog Bayou Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We headed to the homestead for this week’s Adventure Arkansas. But it’s not your grandma’s typical farm. We didn’t go back in time, but we did travel back to when we were kids. We joined Ozark Primary School on a field trip to Frog Bayou Farms in Alma, Arkansas.

It was hard to keep up with the first graders. The small family farm has duck races, a bouncing pumpkin, and the fan-favorite zipline.

But, there’s more than meets the eye. The farm is always thrilled to teach the kids a little something about the farming way of life while having fun.

“When the school groups come in, we try to teach them about agriculture, particularly the agriculture that’s relevant to Arkansas. When we go through the corn maze, we’ll tell them about corn plants and pollination. We also have a petting zoo where we go through the livestock. We tell them about what the livestock produce, the main products, the livestock that are important to the economy here in Arkansas," stated Sean Brister, owner of Frog Bayou Farms.

One of the most unique parts of the day is experiencing the hayride. As we drove down the dirt road, we listened and learned about cotton, cotton gins, and the history of the farm and area.

At the end of the day, after all of the fun that you had here at Frog Bayou Farms, you can grab a pumpkin to take home for yourself.

First grader Kingston stated, “We want to pick out one more pumpkin.” Once he found a pumpkin, he expressed, “It really is heavy.”

Even after the day filled with new adventures the kids still had enough energy to talk all about their new pumpkins that came straight from the farm.

“My pumpkin is really small and I like how it’s not really bruised. It's big and heavy!" exclaimed Bailey and Noah, first graders at Ozark Primary.

We visited for the fall fun but ended up learning a few new things.

Brister explained, "So my wife and I are passionate about it and we think bringing the school groups here is a good way to spread our love of agriculture to the younger generation, especially if they don’t get the opportunity to grow up on a farm.”

Covering the farm where you live, I’m 5NEWS Meteorologist Sabrina Bates.

