Arkansas Business Hall Of Fame Announces Inductees For 2019

The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) the 2019 class of inductees for the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame.

They are:

Claiborne P. Deming, retired president and chief executive officer and current chairman of the board, Murphy Oil Corp.

The late Joe M. Steele, founder, Steele Canning Co. and the Springdale Canning Co.

Warren A. Stephens, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Stephens Inc.

The late John W. Tyson, founder and former chief executive officer, Tyson Foods

They will join 82 other members of the Hall of Fame when they are inducted Feb. 8, 2019, at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

