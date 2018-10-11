× Arkansas, Oklahoma State Schedule Future Home & Home Series

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s a regional rivalry that hasn’t happened since 1980 but Arkansas and Oklahoma State will meet again on the football field.

Arkansas will make the trip to Stillwater in 2024 while the Cowboys will make a return trip to Fayetteville in the 2027 season.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series with Oklahoma State 30-15-1 but have not met in 38 seasons. The two schools met every season from 1962-1980 and first met back in 1912.

The two teams have met 25 times in Little Rock, according to a release from the University of Arkansas, with the Razorbacks winning 21 times.

Oklahoma State joins the likes of Colorado State (2019), Notre Dame (2020 & 2025) and Texas (2021) as notable future opponents for the Razorbacks.