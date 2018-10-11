Arkansas, Oklahoma State Schedule Future Home & Home Series

Posted 3:55 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:05PM, October 11, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It’s a regional rivalry that hasn’t happened since 1980 but Arkansas and Oklahoma State will meet again on the football field.

Arkansas will make the trip to Stillwater in 2024 while the Cowboys will make a return trip to Fayetteville in the 2027 season.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series with Oklahoma State 30-15-1 but have not met in 38 seasons. The two schools met every season from 1962-1980 and first met back in 1912.

The two teams have met 25 times in Little Rock, according to a release from the University of Arkansas, with the Razorbacks winning 21 times.

Oklahoma State joins the likes of Colorado State (2019), Notre Dame (2020 & 2025) and Texas (2021) as notable future opponents for the Razorbacks.

Date Team Location
Aug. 31, 2019 Portland State Fayetteville
Sept. 14, 2019 Colorado State Fayetteville
Sept. 21, 2019 San Jose State Fayetteville
Nov. 9, 2019 Western Kentucky Fayetteville
Sept. 5, 2020 Kent State Fayetteville
Sept. 12, 2020 Notre Dame South Bend, IN
Sept. 4, 2021 Missouri State Fayetteville
Sept. 11, 2021 Texas Fayetteville
Sept. 18, 2021 Georgia Southern Fayetteville
TBA, 2024 Oklahoma State Stillwater, OK
TBA, 2025 Notre Dame Fayetteville
TBA, 2027 Oklahoma State Fayetteville

 