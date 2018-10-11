Citizen Informed Meeting Covering Arkansas Ballot Issues Held At University Of Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The University of Arkansas Public Policy Center is hoping to educate voters on key ballot issues ahead of the 2018 midterm elections on November 6, 2018.

A citizen informed meeting took place the U of A Don Tyson Center Thursday (Oct. 11) night.

About 50 people showed up to the event. Audience members were engaged and asking questions about ballot issues one through four, and at times voicing how frustrated they are with how confusing Arkansas ballot issues can be.

"It's really important to vote, but it's better to vote if you've done your homework," Dot Neely, who was in attendance at the meeting, told 5NEWS.

Neely said she came to the meeting on Thursday night to better understand what she was voting for.

"I wanted to study up and know what the issues were and be more clear on what they were because there is a lot of confusion going on."

Kristin Higgins with the University of Arkansas Public Policy Center says the citizens informed meeting are held in each county in Arkansas every election cycle.

"The Public Policy Center with the Divison of Agriculture puts together a neutral source of information on all the statewide ballot issues, and then we distribute that information across the state," Higgins said.

Higgins told 5NEWS Arkansas voters often don't vote on ballot issues.

"The 1.6 million voters in Arkansas, when they do show up to vote, a lot of times they skip voting on the ballot issues, so we see a drop-off."

Neely told 5NEWS she will take with her what she learned at the meeting about tort reform to the voting booth.

For more information about where you can attend a citizen informed meeting ahead of the midterms click here.