Former Clemson QB To Visit Arkansas For Tulsa Game

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – If Thursday wasn’t full of enough good news for the future of the Arkansas football program, the Hogs could potentially land even more in the near future.

Former Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant told Rivals.com that he will make an official recruiting visit to Arkansas on Oct. 20, the day the Razorbacks host Tulsa at 11 a.m.

“I’m going to take my first official visit to Arkansas,” Bryant said to the website. “I’m excited to get down to Fayetteville and see what all Arkansas has to offer.”

Bryant was recruited to Clemson when current Arkansas head coach Chad Morris was the offensive coordinator for the Tigers but the quarterback never played for Morris.

Last season, Bryant started every game for Clemson and helped the Tigers reach the College Football Playoff as he threw for just more than 2,800 yards with 13 touchdowns while adding 665 yards and 11 more scores.

As a graduate transfer, Bryant would be eligible to play right away at any school and will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Bryant is making an official visit to North Carolina on Saturday (Oct. 13). According to Rivals, Bryant also plans to schedule visits to Louisville and Missouri.