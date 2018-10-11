Former Greenwood Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen Arrested Again

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Greenwood teacher Wednesday (Oct. 10) after she failed to comply with state law.

Deanna Marino, formally known as Deanna Bobo, was charged with failure to comply with the reporting requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

No bond has been set for Marino.

In 2006 Marino was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

According to documents from the Arkansas Parole Board, Deanna Marino was released on parole in 2017.

In 2005 the mother of the teen Marino sexually assaulted found e-mails between the student and her. In November of 2005, Marino was arrested for first-degree sexual assualt and was released on bond, pleading not guilty five days later.

In 2006 Marino was charged with two counts of deviant sexual intercourse against a different minor that allegedly occurred in 2000-2001.

In 2012 Marino admitted to having sex with the teen in 2005 to the Arkansas Supreme Court, who then declined to review her case after she requested an appeal.