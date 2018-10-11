× Hog Haus Brewing Co. On Dickson Street Closing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Hog Haus Brewing Co., a local staple on Dickson Street, will soon be closing.

Hog Haus has been in Fayetteville for 14 years.

In July of 2018, the building the restaurant and brewery operate out of was listed for sale on a commercial real estate website for 3.5 million dollars, and now the site registers the sale of the building as pending.

The manager of Hog Haus told 5NEWS the restaurant and brewery will close its doors for good on October 28th.

A family visiting Hog Haus told 5NEWS the news of the closing was surprising to hear.

“Well, we’ve always enjoyed coming here on Sunday’s and getting the bloody mary’s and having their salads and appetizers. My sister, when she comes into town, this is one of her favorite spots,” Fayetteville resident Daniel McNair told 5NEWS.

Devin Holland, the Director of Economic Vitality in Fayetteville, said no permits for new businesses have been filed for Hog Haus’s location. Holland says he’s not sure that if the sale goes through if the new owners will keep Hog Haus open or if it will become something new.

5NEWS reached out to the owners of Hog Haus Brewing Co., but they have not released a comment about the sale.