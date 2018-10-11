Mega Millions Jackpot Soars To $548 Million For Friday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps growing.

There was no jackpot winner from Tuesday’s drawing, so the jackpot for the drawing Friday (Oct. 12) is up to an estimated $548 million. That number could grow depending on how many tickets are sold before the next drawing.

It’s currently the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

To collect the $548 million, the winning ticket must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number.

Friday’s drawing can be seen on KFSM after 5News at 10.

For those who don’t win, Powerball’s jackpot drawing will be held the following night on Saturday (Oct. 13). While not as high as Mega Millions, that jackpot wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize — it currently stands at $314 million.

The Powerball drawing can be seen after 5NEWS at 10 on Saturday.