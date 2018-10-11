Members of LeFlore County EMS Responding To Hurricane Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY, OKL. (KFSM) -- Some members of the LeFlore County EMS are on their way to Pensacola, Florida to assist with disaster response from Hurricane Michael.

Hurricane Michael has been described as one of the hardest hitting hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S. in 14 years.

Members of the LeFlore County EMS are planning on being in Florida for about two weeks to help in areas destroyed by the storm.

The crew is heading out with one reserve vehicle from LeFlore County EMS.

Destruction from Hurricane Michael has been seen across the country in news reports.

LeFlore County EMS told 5NEWS all operations will be as usual in the county while some members are in Florida helping with disaster relief.