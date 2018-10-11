Suspect Captured After Fleeing Police, Injuring K9 Officer; Schools’ Lockdown Lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police arrested a man who fled as they tried to serve him with warrant and later hit a K9 officer with his car during the pursuit.

Christian Curiel, 23, was wanted on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge stemming from a domestic dispute with a woman on Wednesday (Oct. 10).

When officers tried to approach him to serve the warrant, he took off, said Cpl. Anthony Rice of the Fort Smith Police Department.

Rice said Curiel hit K9 officer Ringo in the tail with his car as he fled. Curiel then barricaded himself in his car before taking off on foot.

Curiel was captured at North 37th Street and Johnson Street in an alley, said Fort Smith Police spokesman Aric Mitchell. Officer Ringo is expected to be OK, Mitchell said.

Cureil was taken to Mercy Hospital after police saw him swallowing something before they arrested him. The extent of his injuries weren't immediately available, Mitchell said.

Several Fort Smith schools were on a precautionary lockdown, including Kimmons Junior High School and Trusty Elementary School according to a school district spokeswoman.