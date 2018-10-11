× Nation’s Top Rated Tight End Chooses Hogs

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Arkansas football runs in the blood for one Little Rock family and now the fourth member of the Henry family will wear the Razorback helmet.

Hudson Henry, a senior tight end from Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, made his commitment to Arkansas via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. Henry is ranked as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the nation according to 247Sports. Henry is also listed as the top prospect from Arkansas as well as the No. 50 overall prospect in the country.

Henry has been a member of the past two 5A state championship teams with the Bruins and has 139 career receptions for 1,799 yards and 18 touchdowns. Pulaski Academy has won the last four state titles in class 5A in Arkansas. This season, Henry has 39 catches for 504 yards and five scores in six games.

Hudson Henry is the younger brother of former Razorback and current Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, who won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end in college football. The middle brother of the family, Hayden, is a sophomore linebacker for the Razorbacks.

Henry’s father, Mark, was an All-Southwest Conference center during his playing career as he played for the Razorbacks from 1988-91.