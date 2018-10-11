Premiere Date For New ‘True Detective’ Season Filmed In NW Arkansas & River Valley Announced

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A premiere date for HBO’s third season of ‘True Detective.’ that was filmed in northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, has been announced.

‘True Detective’ season three returns January 13, 2019, on HBO.

HBO made the announcement on Twitter Thursday (Oct. 11).

It was announced that the third installment of the HBO’s crime anthology would be filmed in Arkansas in 2017.

Residents in northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have seen crews filming the series at several locations across the area.

A few spots that are recognizable in the show’s trailer are Devil’s Den State Park, the Baptist Ford Bridge in Greenland, and A to Z in Fort Smith.

The new season stars Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali.

In the third season, from creator, showrunner, and University of Arkansas graduate Nic Pizzolato, plays out in three separate time periods. It’s about a state police detective who finds that the more he investigates a particular crime, the more disturbing it becomes.