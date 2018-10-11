Sheriff’s Deputies Pull Fugitive From Under Back Porch Of Fort Smith Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH — A man wanted on an out-of-state warrant was arrested in Fort Smith on Wednesday afternoon after fleeing from Sebastian County Sheriff's deputies.

A neighbor captured the moment deputies discovered Jesse Emanuel Harris hiding under a back porch. Deputies can be seen with guns drawn surrounding the porch and ordering Harris to come out. Fort Smith Police assisted in the arrest.

Later in the video, the neighbor captured Harris being handcuffed and led away from the back porch.

Harris is being held in the Sebastian County Detention Center on a total bond of $8,640. He is facing charges of felony and misdemeanor failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; absconding; parole violation and being a fugitive from justice from out of state.

According to records from the Sebastian County Detention Center, Harris was released in May on a $30,000 bond on a fugitive from justice charge.