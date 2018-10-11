The Timing of Several Upcoming Rain Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite the relatively calm and cool Fall weather we're enjoying on Thursday, we're in for several rounds of rain in the coming days and moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio are drawn from the Pacific into our area.

Here are the three specific times to look for rainfall:

#1 Friday Afternoon: A weak upper level system will swing across our area with cloudy skies and light showers starting to return. Rain on Friday will be light.

This image shows Friday afternoon with light rain showers continuing. Some of the rain could linger into the evening for Football Friday Night.

#2 Saturday Evening into Sunday Morning: This will be the heavier of the rain events with heavy rain likely on Saturday night into Sunday morning. It doesn't appear that it'll rain all weekend. The rain should move in during the late afternoon on Saturday and then start to fade sometime midnight on Sunday.

The rain late on Saturday is due to a tropical system in the Pacific.

Sergio will bring a surge of humidity to the area leading to rain totals in the 2" range with the heaviest late Saturday into Sunday.

#3 Monday's Cold Rain: A cool front combined with leftover moisture from the tropical system will produce a very chilly day on Monday with many of our highs in the 40s! Monday is trending towards a showery all day type of event.

If the rain clears out in time we may see a light frost in NW Arkansas on Tuesday morning followed by clearing skies for midweek.

-Garrett