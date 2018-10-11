× Wainwright To Return For 15th Season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with Adam Wainwright, bringing the veteran right-hander back to the only major league team he has ever pitched for.

The Cardinals announced the deal Thursday. The 37-year-old Wainwright has been with St. Louis since making his big league debut in 2005.

Wainwright is fifth on the team’s career list with 148 wins and second with 1,623 strikeouts. He made just eight starts this season because of hamstring and elbow problems, going 2-4 with a 4.46 ERA.

A three-time All-Star, Wainwright was a closer for the Cardinals when they won the World Series in 2006. St. Louis also won a title in 2011, but Wainwright did not pitch that year.