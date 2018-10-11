× WATCH: Chilly Morning

The cold front that caused severe weather the other day has brought cool, dry air to us. Morning temperatures will sit in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s, and this trend will continue for a few days. Dry weather is expected today, but a rainy pattern begins tomorrow and lasts until Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Compared to yesterday morning, we woke up to temperatures 15 to 20 degrees cooler.

Northwest Arkansas - Temperatures stay cool this morning, but gradually warms up to the upper 50s for this afternoon.

River Valley - Morning temperatures will sit near 50 degrees and will warm up to the mid 60s for this afternoon.

Overall high temperatures will be around 15 degrees cooler than normal. Sunshine will help it feel a bit warmer.

-Sabrina