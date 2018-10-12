GOP Lawmaker: Trump Administration Will Soon Unveil Federal Marijuana Reform Plan

WASHINGTON (FOX31) — President Donald Trump’s administration will soon unveil a plan for federal cannabis reform, according to Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher of California.

Rohrabacher told FOX Business that the White House has made a “solid commitment” to reforming cannabis legislation in the United States.

“I have been talking to people inside the White House who know and inside the president’s entourage… I have talked to them at length. I have been reassured that the president intends on keeping his campaign promise,” Rohrabacher told FOX Business.

Moreover, the congressman who represents coastal Orange County said the president had spoken about legalizing medical marijuana at the national level and allowing states to decide whether the recreational use would be permitted as it is in Colorado and a handful of other states.

Rohrabacher said he expects President Trump to make an announcement after the midterm elections.

“It could be as early as spring of 2019, but definitely in the next legislative session,” the California Republican said.

Rohrabacher is hoping to hold on to his seat this election. He is battling Democrat Harley Rouda in a tight race.