Search On For Muskogee Man After Truck, One Shoe Found

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man whose truck was found abandoned with one of his shoes next to it.

Luke Dennis, 29, of Muskogee was last seen Wednesday (Oct. 10) about 3:30 p.m. His silver and gold Ford F-150 was found stuck and abandoned in the Braggs area, sheriff’s investigators said.

Dennis was last seen when he knocked on the door of a home in the 8600 block of E. 63rd Street South. He told the resident there that his vehicle was stuck, then he asked to used the phone and called a wrecker.

When the wrecker arrived, they were unable to find the truck or Dennis. Two days later, on Friday (Oct. 12), deputies found Dennis’ F-150 stuck in Braggs. One of Dennis’ shoes was near the truck, and deputies assumed he was still wearing the other one.

Dennis was last seen wearing tan shorts and a grey shirt with the FILA logo on the front. He is a white male, 5-foot 8-inches tall and 180 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has no known physical or mental health issues, investigators said.

Attempt to ping his cellphone are underway. Currently, the phone goes straight to voicemail when called, investigators said.

Deputies were trying to figure out why Dennis was in Braggs since he lives in Muskogee. Braggs is about a 20-mile drive from Muskogee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.