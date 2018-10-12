× Springdale Officers Hit By Car, Injured During Breaking And Entering Call

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Two Springdale police officers were injured after being struck by a stolen car early Friday (Oct. 12) morning at a mobile home park.

Officers Ashley Booth and Annelise Hoffman were taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Capt. Derek Hudson, Springdale police spokesman.

Police were called about 3:20 a.m. to Woodridge Drive after the homeowner reported suspicious people outside his home, Hudson said.

Officers found several people inside a stolen Nissan Altima and approached the car. The driver sped off, hitting Booth and throwing him onto the hood and striking Hoffman, Hudson said.

Four suspects were later arrested after a K9 search, but the investigation is ongoing, Hudson said.

Names and charges for the suspects weren’t immediately available.

Officer Booth has been with the department for 12 years, while Hoffman has served just under four years, Hudson said.