Vintage Market Days Weekend Kicks Off In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Vintage Market Days is as an upscale, vintage-inspired market and it's in town Friday (Oct. 12) through Sunday (Oct. 14).

Vendors from across the country set up at the Benton County Fairgrounds, showcasing original art, antiques, clothing and jewelry.

Vintage Market Days is open rain or shine. There are vendors set up outside, but the majority are set up inside.

Admission is $10 Friday and $5 Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are available at the gate with unlimited re-entry all weekend.

Vintage Market Days is located at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd in Bentonville.