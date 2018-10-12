× Walmart And PayPal Partner On Financial Products, Services

Walmart announced Thursday (Oct. 11) a new partnership with PayPal to offer cash-in and cash-out money services at its stores across the U.S.

The fee for the service is $3. The retail giant said this is the first time PayPal mobile app users will be able to take cash out of their PayPal accounts while shopping at a Walmart store. PayPal customers can also add money to their accounts at Walmart stores.

“Today’s news is the first time our two companies are working together to build products for our shared customers,” said PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman. “We consider this a key collaboration for both PayPal and Walmart. We are committed to working together to make it simple and easy for people to use PayPal cash in and cash out money services at every Walmart location in the U.S.”

