Week 7 Football Friday Night Preview

Fayetteville Faces Bentonville in Game of the Week
Fayetteville looks for its first regular-season win over Bentonville in 12 years. @5NEWSAndrew has a preview.
Prairie Grove host Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge travels to Prairie Grove looking to stay perfect in conference play.
Booneville host Mansfield
Booneville and Mansfield are two of the three undefeated teams left in the 3A-1, but only one can stay that way as the squads go head to head tonight. @5NEWSClara shows you what you can expect in the battle of the unbeaten.