Accident Overturns Semi, Shuts Down Interstate 40 Eastbound

Posted 6:48 pm, October 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:51PM, October 13, 2018

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A semi involved in an injury accident overturned and blocked both lanes of Interstate 40 east, backing up traffic for miles Saturday afternoon.

Traffic was still backed up about 3 hours after the accident on Interstate 40 eastbound.

The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. on the rain-slicked highway between Mulberry and Ozark at mile marker 30, according to the Arkansas State Police. One person was injured, they said, but the extent of those injuries was not disclosed.

Traffic was still backed up on the interstate three hours after the accident.

The semi overturned and blocked both eastbound lanes. Traffic backed up several miles and was being diverted to Old Highway 64 at Dyer and Mulberry.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.