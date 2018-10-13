Accident Overturns Semi, Shuts Down Interstate 40 Eastbound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A semi involved in an injury accident overturned and blocked both lanes of Interstate 40 east, backing up traffic for miles Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. on the rain-slicked highway between Mulberry and Ozark at mile marker 30, according to the Arkansas State Police. One person was injured, they said, but the extent of those injuries was not disclosed.

Traffic was still backed up on the interstate three hours after the accident.

The semi overturned and blocked both eastbound lanes. Traffic backed up several miles and was being diverted to Old Highway 64 at Dyer and Mulberry.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.