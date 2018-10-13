× Farmington Park Undergoing Improvements Hit By Vandals

FARMINGTON (KFSM) — Vandals hit Creekside Park in Farmington sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning, at a time when the city is working to improve the park.

Photos posted on social media show vandals “tagged” several items in the park with black spray paint, from trash cans to playground equipment. The tagging included vulgar phrases and lines such as “R.I.P. sky,” while other items just had black lines sprayed across them.

An officer with the Farmington Police Department said the tagging happened sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning. He said it was an ongoing investigation. No suspect information was available.

The city has been working to improve Creekside Park in the last several months, including the completion this month of a new roof on the park’s pavilion, which the city displayed last week on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Farmington Police Department or the Northwest Arkansas Crime Stoppers tip line at (479) 790-TIPS.