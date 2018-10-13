× Heartbreak in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas looked to be on the verge of their first SEC win in nearly a whole calendar year, only to have it all come crumbling down.

The Razorbacks led most of the game, but Ole Miss drove the ball 97 yards in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to take the lead. Arkansas got the ball back with 35 seconds left, but the last gasp fell short with a Cole Kelley interception. The Hogs ended up losing to Ole Miss 37-33.

Arkansas loses to Ole Miss for the first time in five years, and falls to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the SEC. The Hogs get another chance to break their losing streak next week at home against Tulsa.