Investigators Searching For Independence County Woman Missing Since Friday

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY (KFSM) — An Independence County woman was reported missing Friday and may be traveling in a white Cadillac, authorities say.

Marcia Martin, 61, was last seen about 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 12), according to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office. She may be traveling in a white 2014 Cadillac XTS with the Arkansas license 334 WLY.

A Facebook page has been set up to help keep track of the search. That page can be reached here. According to that page, Martin was last seen at 9 a.m. in Southside. She is from the Southside/Batesville area.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 793-8838 or (870) 698-2450.