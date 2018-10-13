× Missing Muskogee Man Found Drowned In Arkansas River

BRAGGS, Okla. (KFSM) — The body of a Muskogee man reported missing near Braggs after his truck and one shoe were found abandoned has been recovered in the Arkansas River.

Luke T. Dennis, 29, was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 10) when he asked a resident if he could use his phone to call a wrecker, saying his truck was stuck nearby. When the wrecker arrived, both Dennis and the truck were gone, according to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ford F-150 pickup was found two days later in the Braggs area, about 20 minutes from Dennis’ home in Muskogee, deputies said. One shoe was found next to the truck, but Dennis was nowhere to be found.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Marine Enforcement Division pulled Dennis’ body from the Arkansas River about 4 miles west and 2 miles south of Braggs. Dennis’ body was spotted just before 10 a.m. by a private plane, then was located by a volunteer search party in an inlet of the Arkansas River, investigators said.

According to the OHP report, it wasn’t know how or when Dennis entered the river.

Dennis’ body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s office in Tulsa.