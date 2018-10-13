× Netflix’s ‘Super Monsters’ Bring Fun — Not Fright — For Halloween To Local Walmart

ROGERS (KFSM) — A recent study showed 68 percent of preschoolers are scared of Halloween, but Netflix and Walmart are aiming to change that for Northwest Arkansas kids.

The Rogers’ Walmart on West Walnut Street is playing host to Super Monsters, the “totally unscary” gang from the popular Netflix series. Drac, Cleo, Frankie, Katya and the gang brought their not-scary Halloween fun to Walmart from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and will do the same on Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter, 2110 W. Walnut Street in Rogers.

Season 2 of the popular animated series began on Oct. 5 on Netflix, and the animated special Super Monsters Save Halloween was released.

“Kids around the world fell in love with Super Monsters when we launched the show last year, and parents welcomed all of the show’s social and emotional learning, which we’ve built out into a robust second season of all-new episodes and a fun Halloween special,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president, kids and family at Netflix. “We’re excited to give kids even more opportunities to spend time with their favorite monsters on-screen and in real life, with an engaging line of toys and costumes that kids and families can enjoy together.”

In addition to the visits, Walmart will also be selling Super Monsters costumes for $17.97, so kids can dress up as their favorite characters this Halloween.

Fore more information on the series, click here to visit Super Monsters on Netflix.