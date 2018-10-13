× Pea Ridge Mule Jump Draws Large Crowd For 30th Year

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — Families from all over the region showed up Saturday (Oct. 13) to enjoy the 30th annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump.

The Mule Jump featured more than 40 mules that competed in the jumping competition, with more than $4,000 in prize money up for grabs during the event.

“The Jump, as many of us call it here in Pea Ridge, has grown enormously over the past three years as people from across the country began to discover the annual event,” said Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree. “Nestled in the Ozarks, the Mule Jump has accommodated initial attendees in the hundreds and last year’s attendees numbered more than 6,000!”

In addition to the Mule Jump, activities included a car show, children’s activities, stick horse races and a hog-calling contest. There were also more than 100 different food and crafts vendors set up during the weekend event. Live musical entertainment was also provided.

“Many of our attendees and participants were local citizens,” Crabtree said. “However, we registered mules and greeted attendees from as far away as Minnesota and Oregon. We enjoy a thriving community with associated businesses and nearby hotels and restaurants to further enhance our area’s visitor experiences.”

