Rain Continues, More Showers Tomorrow

Scattered rain continues to fall across the area, with the heaviest rainfall staying south of I-40. The showers will begin to let up through the evening, and will mostly be gone after midnight. More rain is expected tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves closer. The cold front will bring us some of the coolest air this season for Monday and Tuesday.

For today, the heaviest rainfall will be south of I-40. Folks in the lighter shade of green will still see rain, but there won't be as much.

Futurecast 5PM - Rain continues to push further east with a few pockets of heavier showers in the River Valley.

Futurecast 8PM - A few light showers remain after dinnertime. More breaks from the rain is expected as the evening goes on.

Futurecast 6AM - Almost all of the rain will be well off to our east. It'll be a cloudy start to the day before more rain is possible Sunday afternoon.

This is an estimated amount of rainfall that is possible between today and tomorrow. More rain is likely in the River Valley.

-Sabrina