Sheriff: Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend After He Violates Protection Order

GANS, Okla (KFSM)– Sequoyah County Investigators said a Gans woman is being questioned after she’s suspected of shooting her ex-boyfriend.

The man was rushed to Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith after being shot in the chest, according to investigators.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff said the woman had a protection order against the man and there is a domestic violence history between the two.

Investigators said the woman told them the man was intoxicated, agitated and raised his fist to hit her.

It is unclear if criminal charges will be filed in this case. The man’s condition is also unknown at this time.

