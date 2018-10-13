× Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday (Oct. 13).

Police have identified that man as 27-year-old Samuel Morris.

Fort Smith Police were dispatched to 5221 Johnson Street for a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

When officers arrived on scene they found Morris threatening someone at knife point, but the victim was able to break free from Morris.

Police repeatedly asked Morris to drop the knife, but he refused.

The officer then shot Morris and he was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Fort Smith Police Department said they are committed to a transparent and complete investigation.

Fort Smith Police Public Information Officer, Aric Mitchell said Police Chief Nathaniel Clark, chaplain staff and our investigators have been in close contact with the family to assist them during this difficult time.