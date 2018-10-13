× Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday (Oct. 13).

Police have identified that man as 27-year-old Samuel Morris.

Fort Smith Police were dispatched to 5221 Johnson Street for a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

When officers arrived on scene they found Morris threatening someone at knife point, but the victim was able to break free from Morris, according to police.

Aric Mitchell, Public Information Officer for the Fort Smith Police Department, said officers repeatedly asked Morris to drop the knife, but he refused.

Mitchell said an officer then shot Morris, who was later transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Fort Smith Police Department said its committed to a transparent and complete investigation.

Police Chief Nathaniel Clark, chaplain staff and investigators have been in close contact with the family to assist them during this difficult time.