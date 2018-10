× WATCH: Widespread Rain Today, Flash Flood Watch For The River Valley

Widespread rain will spread across the area through the morning into the afternoon. The heaviest rain will fall across the River Valley into southeast Oklahoma where there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect till Sunday morning.

Another round of rain is likely Sunday afternoon along a strong cold front that will bring the coldest air of the season for Monday into Tuesday morning.

Highs today:

Flash Flood Watch: