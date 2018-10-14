Families Gather In NW Arkansas To Remember Children Lost During Pregnancy Or Shortly After Birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- Families gathered at the Northwest Medical Center's in Bentonville to remember children that died during pregnancy or shortly after birth.

Organizes told 5NEWS the event is held to bring together grieving families and give them a day of remembrance.

"I myself have experienced a loss. So, to be able to join with other people who have gone through that, turning it into something that is a beautiful celebratory moment, it helps to heal, it helps us move on to the next stage," the Director of Women and Infants at Northwest Medical Center, Willow Creek Women's Hospital Christine Picarelli told 5NEWS.

The event precedes the 'Global Wave of Light' on October, 15, where families across the world light a candle in remembrance of babies who have died.