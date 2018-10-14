Police: Argument At 10Box Cost-Plus Store In Conway Leads To Stabbing

CONWAY (KTHV) — Police have confirmed that an argument between two women at a 10Box Cost-Plus store in Conway escalated into a stabbing.

Big Box 10 Cost Plus Stabbing. Photo Courtesy: Conway Police Department Facebook.

THV11 reports that the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the grocery store.

The Conway Police Department were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 14), where they learned two women had gotten into an argument that resulted in one stabbing the other, according to THV11.

THV11 said that police arrested the suspect, and that one victim is being treated at a central Arkansas hospital and is expected to be okay.

The Conway Police Department posted pictures from the scene on their social media accounts.

