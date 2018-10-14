Police Searching For Those Responsible For String Of Business Break-Ins In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Business owners in Springdale are cleaning up the mess following a string of break-ins along Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

Businesses owners of two shops on Sunset Avenue say their shops were broken into overnight Saturday (Oct. 13).

The owner of Hernadez Resale Shop, who did not want to be named, showed 5NEWS where someone smashed their front door, stealing several things from inside. They said this isn't the first time break-ins like this have happened to businesses on Sunset Avenue.

The Hernadez Resale Shop owner says the intruders took a cash register with over $500 inside, 80 individual shoes, two televisions, a microwave, and a rack of name brand clothing. They say whoever stole the items tried to enter the store through the back door first, but then smashed the front door glass when they couldn't get in.

Springdale police responded to the break-in around 8 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 14) morning, along with another business, Pedro's Restaurant, on Sunset Avenue that was also broken into.

The Hernadez Resale Shop owner told 5NEWS that they are devastated that this happened to not only their store but other businesses too.

"It's hard to make a living, and they just come and take your things away. We really ask if someone knows something can they help us? They didn't just do it to us, there is a store in the corner they took their cash register," the Hernadez Resale Shop owner said.

The owner of Pedros Resturant said they do have surveillance cameras, but the intruders turned the power switch off outside before breaking into the side window. Pedros Resturant owner told 5NEWS that a whole cash register was stolen from the restaurant.

If you know any information about the break-ins on Sunset Avenue call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542 or call Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at 790-TIPS.