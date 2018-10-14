× WATCH: A Cold Start to Monday

A major weather change is headed our way tonight. A cold front sits to our northwest with a 20 degrees temperature difference in front of and behind it. As the front approaches, winds and rain will increase. We will experience cold temperatures late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The current weather pattern set-up has a cold front to our northwest with cold air behind it.

The cold front will reach our area shortly after sunset between 8PM and 9PM. This is when rain and winds will increase. It will rapidly move through the area, leaving us with cold temperatures after midnight.

Northwesterly winds behind the cold front will continue to bring in cooler air.

Scattered rain is possibly before the cold front reaches us, but the rain will increase in coverage as the cold front passes through the area.

Grab a jacket as you head out the door tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Northwest Arkansas and the mid 40s for the River Valley.

-Sabrina