Authorities Searching For Inmate Who Walked Away From Oklahoma Correctional Center

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are looking for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma correctional center Monday morning.

According to officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, a correctional security officer noticed 35-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez was missing around 8 a.m. at the Mack Alford Correctional Center.

Rodriguez was serving Tulsa County sentences for possession of stolen vehicle, possession of a sawed-off shotgun/rifle, drug possession, and committing a felony with a firearm that had its serial number removed.

Authorities are continuing search efforts Monday afternoon for Rodriguez.

He is described as a Hispanic male, weighs approximately 160 pounds, is 5’8″, and has black hair and brown eyes.

MACC is a medium- and minimum-security prison for men and is home to more than 800 inmates.