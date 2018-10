Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Monday (Oct. 15) is the deadline to pay property taxes for Arkansas residents.

Residents have till 11:59 p.m. to pay personal property taxes before being hit with a 10 percent penalty fee.

Property taxes come from personal property assessed between January 1 and May 31 of 2017.

While many people head to county offices to pay personal property taxes, there is more than one way to pay. You can pay online or mail in your payment.