Stigler Teacher Arrested For Inappropriate Relationship With Female Student

STIGLER, Okla. (KFSM) — 47-year-old Stigler Public Schools teacher William Self Jr. was arrested following complaints of having an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

William Self Jr. has been charged with Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with Minor by use of Technology, according to Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner.

The Stigler Police Department and Haskell County Sheriff’s Office started a joint investigation into the inappropriate relationship upon learning Self Jr. was sending sexual images and arranging to meet with the minor. A joint team with the Stigler Police Department, Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations made contact and interviewed Self Jr. about the relationship.

Following the interview Self Jr. was booked into the Haskell County Criminal Justice Center, Sheriff Turner said.

Stigler Public Schools released the following press release about the incident:

“The safety of our students is always the top priority of Stigler Schools. We were notified concerning a police investigation involving a school employee at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, October 14. School officials and local authorities worked together throughout the night to fully investigate the accusations. The ongoing investigation and laws regarding employee confidentiality prevent Stigler Schools from making further comments at this time.”