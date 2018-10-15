‘The Daily Show’ Host Trevor Noah To Perform At Walmart AMP In 2019

ROGERS (KFSM) — South African comedian and host of the award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah, will perform at the Walmart Amp on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The show was announced Monday (Oct. 15), and tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 19) at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for Noah’s Loud & Clear Tour range from $30 to $99 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers, by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Born in South Africa during the end of apartheid, Noah often shares incisive social and political commentary on his Comedy Central “The Daily Show” platform.

Trevor Noah replaced Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show” in 2015. In 2017, Noah’s ninth comedy special, “Afraid of the Dark” was released on Netflix.