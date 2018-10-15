WATCH: Beaver Bridge Dips As Large Bus Crosses Historic Structure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLIDAY ISLAND (KFSM) — State highway officials are inspecting the historic Beaver Bridge on Arkansas 187 after a large bus drove across it Saturday (Oct. 13), causing the bridge to sag under its weight.

A viewer supplied 5NEWS with the video, which shows the bus cross the one-lane bridge while other cars honk warnings to the driver.

The bus made it across the bridge, but the suspension dipped where the bus drove.

Crews were already out to inspect the bridge this week for regular maintenance, but they'll check to ensure the bridge is still structurally sound, according to Danny Straessle, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Beaver Bridge, dubbed the Little Golden Gage Bridge of Arkansas, was built in 1949 in tandem with Table Rock Lake.

For years, the bridge served as a major transportation link for Beaver residents across the White River, according to the National Register Information System.

Beaver Bridge is the only suspension bridge open to traffic in Arkansas. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.