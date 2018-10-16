× 7Hills Sees Spike At Day Center — In Part Due To Colder Weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — 7Hills Homeless Center has seen a bit of an increase of people using the day center.

“There has been an increase, but I don’t know if it’s due to the cold weather,” said 7Hills Homeless Day Center Supervisor Daniel Robertson, “Monday (Oct. 15) we were extremely busy with people needing coats, sleeping bags and blankets.”

Roberston said they can always use more items and right now it’s blankets because they’re running low on them.

The day center serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday with the help of volunteers.

“We served about 150 meals for breakfast and another 150 meals for lunch on Monday … and it’s been steady,” said Robertson.

He’s also noticed that there are about six to seven new people on a daily basis showing up at the center.

“They’re coming from Fort Smith, out-of-state, but most are from the Northwest Arkansas area,” said Robertson.

“It’s been an even mix between men and women, and fortunately there have been only a couple of kids, so that’s good,” said Robertson.

As far as those who need a meal, if you have identification that’s fine, but not required. “We try to take obstacles out-of-the-way for those in need,” said Robertson.

People may drop off donations at the day center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1832 S. School in Fayetteville.

Suggested items: