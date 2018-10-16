A.G. Russell III, Owner Of A.G. Russell Knives Passes Away

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A.G. Russell III, the owner of A.G. Russell Knives, passed away on Friday, October 12.

At the age of 85, Russell died when his heart gave out during what was supposed to be a routine angiogram to check for blockage in a coronary artery, according to his obituary.

A.G. Russell Knives posted the news of his death on the companies Facebook page.

Russell’s obituary says up till October 10, he was still working at his office designing knives and talking with customers.

“Saturdays were especially important to him. He would spend most of the xis hours that the store was open on that day, talking to customers. He especially enjoyed the little ones.”

