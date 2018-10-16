× AMC Theatres Reminding Moviegoers Of Costume Policies Ahead Of Halloween Sequel Premiere

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — For this weeks opening of ‘Halloween,’ AMC Theatres is expecting a big turnout for the return of Michael Myers to the silver screen.

The movie theatre chain is encouraging fans to dress up for the occasion, but want to remind moviegoers that weapons, real or fake, and mask are not permitted at AMC.

The first showing of the latest ‘Halloween’ sequel begins Thursday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

AMC Fiesta Square 16 is located at 3033 North College in Fayetteville.

