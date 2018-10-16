× Arkansas Lawmakers Begin Hearings To Craft Budget

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have kicked off a series of hearings to craft the state’s budget for the coming fiscal year.

Members of the Joint Budget Committee convened on Tuesday (Oct. 16) to begin budget hearings for next year. On Nov. 14, officials are scheduled to detail Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s proposed budget and revenue forecast for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Hutchinson is running for re-election in the Nov. 6 election against Democratic challenger Jared Henderson. The Legislature is scheduled to convene for next year’s session on Jan. 14.