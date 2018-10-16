Forecasters Tweet About Major Flooding Along Llano River: “Seek Higher Ground!”

LLANO, Texas (CBSNews) — Forecasters tweeted warnings Tuesday (Oct. 16) about major flooding along the Llano River in Texas. “Seek higher ground!” the National Weather Service tweeted.

The river at the city of Llano was over 39 feet as of 6:30 a.m. local time and expected to crest around 41 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

“Major flooding is ongoing,” it said, calling the situation “dangerous.”

A flash flood warning was in effect for Llano, Fredericksburg and Kingsland until 3:30 p.m. local time. Forecasters urged those living in vulnerable and low-lying areas along the river to seek higher ground immediately.

“The Llano River has hit major historic flood stage,” the Llano County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. It urged residents living within a quarter of a mile of the river to evacuate.

Since Monday, more than 10 inches of rain has fallen in parts of the the Llano River Watershed, according to the National Weather Service.

Last week, four men were swept away by floodwaters in the city of Junction. The bodies of three men were recovered and on Tuesday morning, one remained missing.